The Ink of Anguish
An Opinion on Rage and Love by Chris Waldburger
  
Philippa Rees
2

May 2024

Symphony: The Orchestration of Zero Tolerance.
The Banality of Evil: Bruton and Somerset's New Band
  
Philippa Rees

January 2024

Scales from Eyes
The Climate of No Consent. A short story to illustrate contrast England and South African people and mores.
  
Philippa Rees
Straddling the Divide
Taking the Temperature of Consent   Why South Africa is taking on Israel.
  
Philippa Rees

August 2023

Baring All- Interviewed on the Way to the Exit
What's Left to Lose?
  
Philippa Rees

June 2023

A Shadow in Yucatan (audio continued)
A Play for Voices set in Florida in the Sixties.
  
Philippa Rees
Was Your Body Your Choice? Wholly yours?
'Reflections' ventures into hostile waters.
  
Philippa Rees

May 2023

A Visit to Archimedes: The Liability of the Left Brain
Offering an alternative. Loving as a path to knowledge.
  
Philippa Rees
7
5:18
Synchrony is Harmony: Isaac Newton and Francois-Xavier Tourte.
Incidental Miracles, the science of music; apples and broken crates
  
Philippa Rees
3:51
Perfection and Pollution: What will safeguard the light?
Why Might God Still Care.
  
Philippa Rees
4

April 2023

The Delights and Deceits in Memoir
Head-on Collision between Life and Art.
  
Philippa Rees
Please be Seated.
The Future Direction of Reflections. An invitation to 'uitspan' and build a communal fire of warmth and companionship. Stories and chewing the fat, and…
  
Philippa Rees
4
