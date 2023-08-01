Subscribe
The Ink of Anguish
An Opinion on Rage and Love by Chris Waldburger
Sep 6
Philippa Rees
18
May 2024
Symphony: The Orchestration of Zero Tolerance.
The Banality of Evil: Bruton and Somerset's New Band
May 20
Philippa Rees
3
January 2024
Scales from Eyes
The Climate of No Consent. A short story to illustrate contrast England and South African people and mores.
Jan 17
Philippa Rees
4
Straddling the Divide
Taking the Temperature of Consent Why South Africa is taking on Israel.
Jan 7
Philippa Rees
5
August 2023
Baring All- Interviewed on the Way to the Exit
What's Left to Lose?
Aug 1, 2023
Philippa Rees
2
June 2023
A Shadow in Yucatan (audio continued)
A Play for Voices set in Florida in the Sixties.
Jun 5, 2023
Philippa Rees
1
Was Your Body Your Choice? Wholly yours?
'Reflections' ventures into hostile waters.
Jun 5, 2023
Philippa Rees
2
May 2023
A Visit to Archimedes: The Liability of the Left Brain
Offering an alternative. Loving as a path to knowledge.
May 20, 2023
Philippa Rees
1
7
Synchrony is Harmony: Isaac Newton and Francois-Xavier Tourte.
Incidental Miracles, the science of music; apples and broken crates
May 12, 2023
Philippa Rees
2
Perfection and Pollution: What will safeguard the light?
Why Might God Still Care.
May 4, 2023
Philippa Rees
4
April 2023
The Delights and Deceits in Memoir
Head-on Collision between Life and Art.
Apr 23, 2023
Philippa Rees
2
Please be Seated.
The Future Direction of Reflections. An invitation to 'uitspan' and build a communal fire of warmth and companionship. Stories and chewing the fat, and…
Apr 14, 2023
Philippa Rees
3
