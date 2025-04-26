In laying out this modest feast, I wanted to ensure that my good friends did not get served an excess of parsley or too much lemon. So I waited to sample it myself before dispensing the invitation. The net result was that many missed it on the single day it was broadcast. I almost did!

Here it is with too much parsley and too many cook’s aprons bowing and smiling- but you can speed dial past them!

I apologise to those who got it the first time for this repeated email. We all make space for the hard of hearing, and other things that delay attention to the imperious summons of the day’s ‘inbox’. The laggards are the people I most hope to reach! I promise fresh things are incubating now that my swansong has failed to polish me off. Work is the only way I know I am alive! But readers crown my staggering efforts.

Here is a link. The interview asks some interesting questions (albeit at pepper-spray brevity) and lasts 15 minutes.

Comments would be very welcome.

