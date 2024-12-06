To write anything but a private journal presupposes a belief that you have something to say and that it will be of value to someone else. Both are a tall order. The only measure that will prove either correct is to write, publish and take the consequences!

Since my last post, ‘The Perfection in the Commonplace,’ received more visits than I expected and cleared the deck of my apologia, I add this short seasonal P.S. A book for firelight, winter and time.

Safari of a Patchwork Pilgrim is free to order for Kindle or any ePub reader for three days -from the 10th through to the 12th of December. I hope many will take a chance on it and make its availability widely known. There are now a few reviews posted in the UK but Amazon would rather I helped it (by advertising) than help the book, so those reviews do not appear in America or elsewhere. The reviews can be found here. Please feel free to share this post.

If anyone might consider the printed book as a gift for someone else, I do have a few first-edition, colour-printed volumes left. Email me at my name, followed by 7 (at) gmail.com.

This is an early Christmas gift but it comes with my sincere thanks to all my subscribers and any yet to join us. I wish you all a season of renewed hope, robust health and friendship. Never have we needed one another more!