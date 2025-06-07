For the past five years, everything built by heritage, education, literature, and polemic has been bombed by new truths. We stand, in the West, on the rubble of deception. From it, we struggle to construct small shelters of protection and haul away things of little value. We urge ourselves to still believe in beauty, or remind ourselves that Nature holds renewal. But even Nature, its sea, its seasons, and its inhabitants are under assault with sniper fire or poisoned by propaganda and threat. Smoke drifts across vision; nothing is left that stands clear of it, except perhaps instances of love or gratitude.

We who called ourselves writers, who once wrote about the idiosyncratic, the unique, the beauty within the seeming ordinary, have been silenced by the recognition that the foundations of relevance have been tunnelled. There is no solid agreement on which to build. The survivors stumbling about, wandering through channels or charnels of alt-truth, are in search of certainty or authority, no longer diverted by stories or history. Speech is through a conical loudspeaker; it summons, it warns, it offers revisions and sends them on their way to subscribe to the next soapbox.

A silenced writer is now of little use. Unless…

Unless, like a war photographer, they took pictures before the destruction. In the belief that there will come a time when curiosity will seek to re-examine what it was like before cynicism grew triffid tall, fed by the corruption, the greed, and exploitation of innocence, it may have value to turn the pages of memory. Before the flood of indifference stains or obliterates them.

Such writing as I have done, through short stories, essays, poetry and a new evolutionary hypothesis, has always tongued, like a missing tooth, the central question, the role and value of the individual pitted against whatever was the prevailing oppression. Straddling two continents, Africa and Europe, emotionally tied to the first, intellectually drawn to the second, has been the vantage point, the view offered by not belonging to either. Perhaps that incubated the obsessive examination of what an individual brings, why he takes the path he does, why his soul shapes his search, his creativity, or his restlessness.

Not belonging anywhere was my gift that gave on giving- yet another examination or yet another story in sympathy with another alienated or defiant creature.

Looking through an unpublished collection of short pieces, like that sepia-faded album, I detect insights that may still have value. The contrast between people confined by English mores and the unspoken constraints of disapproval, and those unpolished adventurers whose Africa was for the taking, but whose vigour was unthinking and whose disasters were often catastrophic, has, deep at the core, something spiritual. Essence. Destiny. Perfection. Whatever it is, it cannot be described, except by being revealed in simple narratives that stand him or her on a rock, and leave him silhouetted against the sharp light, the blurred mist, or driving rain.

Malvern Hills

By way of introduction to the anthology I intend to post, here is an introduction to a new immigrant, cross-examined—the writer of what will follow. Stories will feature people on both continents, separated by the sea between them, and the incomprehension of each other, but here is their common interpreter, self-introduced.

Throwing Gravel at Glass You speak our language well enough. Try to be exact. Talk first of where you come from, what place, what climate of sun, corn of rattling monotony, or rows of sweating pineapple; were you near a beach? Let us begin at the beginning. The drum of Africa rolls incessant, a barrel under the feet. It failed to stop for getting born... We caught a wind off the Kalahari, which snagged us on barbed wire, the shred of a shirt flapping, before we hastened on; pioneers are travelling folk, we uitspan where we find ourselves, and mostly for one night... Very well. What manner of people suckled you? Taught you to walk?Gave you your prayers at sunset, or maybe brushed your teeth? Some wore socks and veldschoen, banded khaki hats... kept dried peaches in the pocket, corralled a farm on horseback-, often chewed sweet grass...the labour filed in kaalvoet from distant smoking kraals with babies on their backs and calloused dirty feet. Their rivers flowed over boulders, and washing dried on rock. They walked like ants with purpose, carried heads of firewood, and swept the hills with song... Your people are known to be obstinate, perhaps I’m being harsh. I realise it wasn’t easy. Did you ever go to school? I opened up the ant spires and paced the baobab's girth. I saw elephants drunk on maroolas, and hyenas bloody-jawed. My horse and I in the mountains alone took turns to cast our shadows... the sort of thing you asked? I had hoped for something else; the merest suggestion of books. I really want to understand you. I am not trying to be perverse. Oh, books! That’s very easy. Books were candlelight, and whizz-bangs, and ghosts in the shadows flickering; leather smelled of sweat. Books were made of promises and improvements in design. Damp Keats eventually caught fire, and hectic Percy Bysshe...lit sparks of inspiration, and subtle Austen flavoured fish...but books were about England, there was African life to live... I thought you said you were thirsty, and that was why you came. What had fed that appetite, identify the hunger? It’s tethered you here for a reason...It seems reasonable to ask. Now here we come to the doring-bos, the wag’n bietjie thorn. It was you who persuaded us we never could belong. Not unless we learned to hold our crude and wagging tongue. So I came for your opinions, and your moderated views, tempered by your literature, I would learn them if it killed me, and it very nearly has... Was there nothing that you valued? Nothing that enriched? Subtle converse taught you no refinements, brought forth nothing new? Could we have had this conversation if you’d never put on shoes? Is this a conversation? I had not realised that. We talk to one another. It isn’t the same thing. Yes, I learned your language, and I worshipped it at first. I believed it would oil my power to show you other things; the glory of the sugar bright stars, thrown by razor wind, the need to pelt down sand dunes and shout injustice to the sky... Oh. yes, I learned ‘refinement’, let’s call it constipation and have done... ‘Kalahari dunes Now, who’s being harsh? Was there nothing that you loved? Nothing that explained your blood, or informed your letters home? Did you take no pictures, or stop before a view...Surely there was something... That’s the point you dimwit; it was all face value so. I found your country perfect, exactly as expected, not a hair astray. There was a quota of eccentrics, and I loved them, every one. There was always mist on the Malvern Hills and Elgar wrote it down. London was Threadneedle Street, and Horse Guards all stood still. It lived up to all its promises, and I gulped it like spring water, and thought that I’d come home. You wrapped me up in literature, words and place, one piece. It’s taken my whole life to unwrap it, and find instead its vacuum heart, and nothing to write back... What about the politics you hated, we sheltered you from those... Oh yes, you’re right, I quite forgot; the constant surveillance, the neighbours who informed, the ninety-day detentions, the summary arrests, the banning of so many things, speech amongst the first...Sorry, I’m getting distracted; were those the things you meant? You draw a false analogy, we don’t do it the same way, your comparisons are facile, nobody here protests. We accept when things are necessary, and we have, after all, the freedom of our Press... To spin you like a marionette, too giddy to take heed of the swirling fascist state. Compulsory tolerance is your poison-coated pill... You swallow without tasting...At least we knew we were pariahs, and not just because we smoked… Come, come, you exaggerate, it really isn’t done. The essential rule you never learned is what makes us what we are: never to speak loudly...or criticise with emphasis or, most of all, enthuse. Let me give you some advice, it will serve you everywhere, curtail your indignation, it sits so very ill, make a joke of outrage, keep it well to heel... Ag ja, my outrage is exhausted, like a cur behind a wagon, snapping at the flies. I know I have nowhere to stand and nothing left to say. Your literature has tamed me like a mangy lion penned. You are all so very certain about such little things. Glossary Kaalvoet: barefoot Doring-bos: Thorn tree Wag n’bietjie thorn: Long white thorns likely to snag a passerby/Literally ‘wait-a-bit.’ Veldschoen: Rawhide shoes