When I first learned the meaning of ‘Perfidious Albion, ’ I was too marinated in the doctrine of British is Best, always was, always will be, that I attributed this accusation to envy and resentment and paid it no attention. I know better now, and the perfidy is currently nearing its apogee ( more on that anon.) I grew up in the most reviled and disreputable outpost of the Empire, and this story takes place in its arid and desolate Southern Cape, in the klein Karoo, a semi-desert of stunted thorn and sterile sand.

It is a true story, and some of its characters were from my family.

I offer it now, at the dying of the second Elizabethan age. This was its beginning, as it fell upon the bruised memories of the first inmates of concentration camps, the Boers, thereafter ever chary of trusting the Brits. Given the current concentration camp of Gaza and British surveillance and support of genocide, it seems somehow worth commemorating the illusion of nobility, now in tatters. Perhaps the Boers knew better all along

As seismic shifts go, it was still a rumble. The revolution had not reached the Klein Karoo, but the smell of change was in the wind that rolled the great seed pods against barbed wire, where they vibrated nervously together with tatters of snared wool. Things were uneasy, but they had always been uneasy; only this was somehow a febrile kind of unease. The Boer farmers pretended that their natural inheritance had come at last, and they were ready for it; in fact, they were apprehensive that it had come a bit too soon. Somewhere in Pretoria, men were making decisions, and failing any knowledge of what those were, ‘Alles sal reg kom’ was the new reassuring mantra.

Mac knew better. Alone with Lettie, his wife, on his raised fist of a farm called Culloden, he drank coffee on his veranda and surveyed his dry acres. If you did not know his origins, you could be forgiven for lumping him with the rest. He had lost the moisture of rain-swept skin, and bracing cold, the energy of short summers trapped in the clefted mountains, or the long walks through heather. Instead, he had adapted to flattened expectations and the philosophy of everyday much like the last and years dissolving without crystals forming in the memory.

Dougal Macintosh had found this barren land —at a pound an acre—after jumping ship and disappearing. The Merchant Navy threw off the hawsers and sailed without him. Starting with twenty ewes unfit for market, he now ran fifteen hundred. He had built his house first out of corrugated iron, and later brick, with its wrap-around stoep, a borehole, and a couple of pepper trees, and he owned the land as far as his deep blue eyes could strain against the dust and shimmering heat. He rode his boundary once a month, with a saddlebag of nails, a coil of wire and a shotgun. Condemned by Macintosh pride and tempered by the steel of the highland winters, he settled for an equivalent isolation in the Klein Karoo. Unexpectedly, it had crept up upon his heart.

It was the sky mostly. The desert sky communed with the stubborn earth in a constant whisper, squeezing out interference. Together they conspired for drought, or spread speeding finger shadows that hooked optimism only to disappear mockingly, to triumph in sunsets of gold and vermilion, or if there was cloud, silver and teal. He lived in a landscape continually painted; the bleating of his sheep gave it music. He could hardly bring himself to leave the farm for the four-hour drive to Beaufort West, for the monthly supplies and the talk. He needed to hear the talk in the saloon, because it would govern the amount of ammunition he might buy, and the sacks of meal that might be needed in a siege. At his core were nurtured the dormant memories of hasty violence.

Lettie listened to the complaints but discouraged him from wearing the kilt.

‘No point provoking them’, she’d say. ‘You’ll get yourself killed’. He knew she was right, but it chafed. Never had taking a stand been more important. Without the kilt, Mac could pass for another Afrikaner, bull-chested, ruddy-faced, built like a hammer-thrower with arms knotted by shearing. Only the hands contradicted; long-fingered and sensitive as a piano player, that could comfort a ewe in labour or dispatch a trapped bird as easily as striking a match, with an unerring sense of articulation. His fingers betrayed the subtlety of his instincts.

Those hands had other uses, which was why Mac, ‘the verdampte Engelse’ was occasionally invited to other farms, for water divining. Most of the boreholes in the district had been sunk on his boot’s instruction; where he heeled his depression, they dug. The first few had been ascribed to luck, and a bottle of homemade brandy was thought sufficient. After a few refusals to oblige and more than a few dry holes were sunk with impotent frustration released on sweating black backs, Mac was paid in advance, in cash. The stalwart Scot was a necessary evil, and he gave a certain edge to the political victory; it was Afrikanerdom now, and they could afford to tolerate the Uitlander and put him in his place.

His wife never came to town, stuck up, that’s why. Anyway, why were such people yere? They just spoiled the workers with wages, proper money, which gave them ideas. Wages should be food and presents at Christmas.

It was in the saloon bar that he first heard of the new Nelspoort Superintendent; ‘another blerrie Engelse,’ but this time with authority over life and death. Nelspoort was a sanatorium about an hour from Mac’s farm. It had been established in the remote desert for tuberculosis, at a time when lungs could hope for nothing but clean air and rest. Latterly, it had opened a clinic for emergencies and injuries, so its doings had become relevant to the farmers, and its Superintendent might make life difficult or easy depending on his views about labour, and the hardships of making barren land yield. Some Engelse understood, most didn’t.

On his return home, Mac lost little time. He loaded the truck with pumpkins and spinach from Lettie’s garden, a bottle of good Cape wine and took off. He had not visited Nelspoort since Lettie’s last miscarriage and the death of all hope, but he remembered the matron who had stroked his arm and been unembarrassed by the copious tears from this bull-of-a-man. That seemed a very long time ago.

Since then, Nelspoort had spread-eagled, unchecked by barriers, slopes, or streams. Another ward, another staff house, an extension of a dust track, the place resembled the debris of a larger enterprise, like an airport or a military base. The hospital itself was built like a POW camp, with paralleled wards, separated by concrete walkways. Round the fringes were the stores, the incinerator, the X-ray department, the laundry, and beyond them the staff houses and the farm.

The farm was the enterprise of Willem Venter, who had very quickly rumbled that a hospital with staff imprisoned by desert and distance would welcome beef and fresh vegetables, pay well for transport of goods, and, in emergencies, he could name his prices. Venter was almost a conglomerate; his children rode thoroughbred horses, stable-fed; his wife ran a beauty parlour, and his lawn was watered throughout the year; his oasis of green and willow was the only rest for the eyes.

By contrast, the house of the Superintendent was barren of comfort. It had a large fenced enclosure, scarcely a garden, with a perimeter of spindly acacia, and a few cacti. Only the inevitable stoep gave deep shadow to its four-square existence, sweating under tin.

Mac drew to a halt by its gate and paused to watch two small fair girls digging in the dirt, absorbed. They looked up as he opened the gate and tentatively stood at his approach. He crouched down. ‘My name’s Mac, what are yours?’ They ran up the stairs, banging the meshed wire door. Their mother appeared, a petite woman, with a mop of dark curls and an open smile. Mac proffered the wine. ‘Ooch, I thought a welcome would not come amiss’, he said, ‘It’s a barren place for a newcomer. I’m Mac.’

‘Greta’ she said, holding out her hand. Mac transferred his bunch of spinach and fumbled. Women did not usually shake hands in these parts. Her husband was not yet home, so might he like to wait? They sat on the shady side of the stoep, and Greta brought out homemade ginger beer, very cold. As customary, the exchange required the past to be firmly bedded. Greta told him she hailed from Natal; her husband Tom from the Reef, and that they had come from Durban, where Tom had been in charge of a General Hospital, and where the children were born.

‘So why would he take a god forsaken job in the wilderness? The Karoo is not a leg up to anywhere?’

‘He is a chest physician,’ she said, ‘TB is probably the best study of healthy and deteriorating chests; he can do his research without the distraction of anything else.’

‘Research? You mean he is a genuine doctor? Not many of those around here?’

‘It’s all he thinks about and lives for...’ She looked at him and shrugged.

‘Mebbe a little hard on you?’

One of the two girls was standing at his side. Mac lifted her onto his knee. The younger lifted tiny arms and followed up, snuggling into his chest. Mac blushed with pleasure; Greta noticed.

‘You haven’t any children?’

‘Sadly no’

‘You can have mine anytime’, Greta pinched a small knee affectionately.

‘You must meet Lettie, my wife.’ Mac expanded at the thought of visitors to Culloden, and the sudden hope that Greta and Lettie would light up his kitchen with women’s talk and laughter, and that children might bang in and out.

Until this moment, Mac had never realised he and Lettie were lonely. Consoling one another had shut out other longings. Survival and routines had filled their days but not their lives.

Then Greta got onto books and music, and the children were back in the dirt with buckets of water.

Tom turned out to look like a doctor, but not a Superintendent. His diffident, shy manner was contradicted by his height, about six feet four, Mac estimated. His warmth lay in gentleness; the distracted kisses he gave his children, and the hand he put on Greta’s shoulder were the gestures of a modest man. Mac recognised someone like himself, at peace with his world. It was no wonder he had settled for the Karoo, where authority in medical matters would need no stridency. Mac wondered whether it would be quite as simple as that.

Over drinks, while the children were being bathed and put to bed, Mac discovered that Tom had done his specialisation as a physician in Edinburgh. Any hope of reminiscence about the glories of Scotland was quickly ambushed.

‘I hated every minute’, Tom said

‘As bad as that?’

‘Probably my fault. I hated the bleak, grey cold, those blackened buildings that seemed to weep for the sun, but mostly I hated the formality of medicine in the teaching hospital, students cutting each other’s throats to get attention, the importance of Professors, the nurses frightened to offer an opinion. No, I was not cut out for any of that. I very nearly failed...’ Tom filled his pipe from a battered leather pouch.

‘Now that’s a fine example to your patients!’ teased Mac

‘There are some limits to my dedication.’ Tom smiled.

‘So, tell me, how are things here? Really?’ Tom had a natural reticence, and Mac sensed he might need help with complaint. Tom puffed for a few moments in silence.

‘Nothing I can put my finger on. Just a sense of quiet obstruction, over silly things. You’d think the nurses would be grateful, but they seem to resent any help.’

‘Are we talking about black help?’

‘Well, training black nurses, and I’ve taken on a young Indian doctor, who is very promising. I worked with Indian doctors in Durban, depended on them for referrals, and a lot else... I can’t see the problem...’

‘This isn’t Durban,’ Mac said with some force. ‘You’ll have to be careful here. If you don’t speak Afrikaans and can’t explain...’

‘But I do speak Afrikaans, not fluently but well enough...’ Tom seemed oblivious to the real issue. Mac, who had learnt to be canny and read hostility in the smallest gesture, realised that Tom was a rock-rabbit amongst hyenas. The brittle insecurity of the new political elite, however lowly their power, would find devilish ways to get rid of an unwanted Engelse. He was the first available target, spot-lit in the newly focused light of supremacy.

Tom was such a very gentle man in all ways that Mac found himself reluctant to warn him. Why would anybody want to strip trust, or inhibit hope, or turn idealism into fear? Baaskap would never be within his repertoire. He would learn in time, but Mac would not hasten that disillusionment. Instead, he went out to the truck and unloaded the pumpkins, and when Greta reappeared, he gave her Lettie’s recipe.

‘Slice them and let them sweat, then sprinkle with brown sugar and cinnamon and roast. Good with lamb...one thing we have more than enough of ... So, totsiens as we say. You must all come out to the farm soon; Lettie will love an occasion to bake...’

…..

Culloden became Tom and Greta’s Sunday home, where Mac took Tom on long walks through the karoobos, talking of sheep, and listening to regrets. Greta and the children played with new puppies, and lazed on the stoep while Lettie ferried out drop scones and cakes. Mac had invested in a wind-up gramophone and music filled the house, often Scottish fiddle, but sometimes classical symphonies or children’s activity songs. Now the weekdays were interludes of work with the expectation of leisure, and Mac spent hours planning new delights, a model farm with miniature sheep made out of seed pods covered with real wool; the belly hide of a shot steenbok softened The Monarch of his remembered Glen, which lofted real horn antlers, glued to a crag of flint. Of survival, Mac was a master; creativity was a new challenge that gave life bright purpose. He walked with eyes on the ground, for flints, for bones, for pigments.

Greta shared Lettie’s love of Mac for the same qualities she loved in Tom, but Mac’s affection was explicit and not displaced by the things that could not be done. Mac did; he had learned to lift his feet over obstacles; Tom puzzled about why they were there.

…..

The Hospital clung resolutely to its lazy past, where what was done made scant demands. The new Superintendent seemed to have all sorts of blerrie initiatives; supervised exercise, and physiotherapy, not to mention occupational mess in the wards, where basket weaving and painting had to be cleared up. He had begged books for a library, which meant trolleys to trip over; he seemed to think that tidy beds and clean sheets weren’t enough. They always were before.

He was one of these liberal kaffir-boeties; although they could see he was a dedicated man, even his dedication was a nuisance because instead of knocking off and leaving the night staff to drink in the staff rooms, he would sit, sometimes all night, watching a patient breathe. For God’s sake, what did he expect with TB, a fockin miracle? None of this was made explicit to Mac; Tom’s references were oblique, ‘a pity’, ‘seems unnecessary…’

His frustrations were couched in pleas. ‘They are here, sometimes for years; how can a body recover without the mind engaged? I believe most die from boredom, no visitors, no family and pretty dreadful food.’ That was enough for Mac to pay a call to Venter and negotiate a contract to supply fresh fruit to the hospital twice weekly, which would be ferried from Graaf Reinet. Since Venter’s children were at boarding school in Graaf Reinet, it was easily done.

The catering manager was not pleased. Tins were easier to store. His lucrative arrangements with his brother would have to be adjusted. That was only the start for Mac.

On the entertainment front, there were few options. A TB sanatorium had the reputation of a leper colony, and the hospital had no money to pay even the brave. The staff responded to posters for a choir or an amateur theatre group with stony silence. Were they now supposed to work overtime? Fock you, mate. They assumed the idea had come from that Engelse kaffir-boetie. They’d show him who was in for the long fight. Mac went further afield.

The ‘bioscope’ in Beaufort West was being revamped. After years left to the rats and the occasional meetings of the Broederbond (natural companions in Mac’s view), who sidled in through the emergency exit, it had closed its art nouveau curlicue doors to anything called entertainment. A new manager, one Stickle Meier, a freckle-faced youth with livid acne and a large Adam’s apple, was going to change all that. Stickle had hired a projectionist and was fumigating the moth-eaten seats with flea spray. He reckoned flicks on Fridays and Saturdays would play to packed houses, whatever they were. It was time to bring Beaufort West into the twentieth century. His time had come, too. His grandfather had been a smouse, but only the malicious made the connection.

‘Who’s going to choose the films?’ Mac asked him

‘Agh. I cawn’t pickanchoose. Stickle pleaded, ‘Ah mus just sommer take what I’m sent, but who’s to know? Who around yere knows the diff’rence? The latest in Jo’burg will be the latest here, only with a few years between one latest and the other.’

‘Any hope of a matinee on Saturdays?’ asked Mac.

‘Hell, man. If I have a matinee, who’s going to come to the late show? Beaufort West is hardly jumping, and if the tannies can get yere for a matinee their oubaases will be off to the saloon. Women are the key to success, but they mus bring their husbands and the kids wuth. Otherwise, I’m sunk.’

Mac explained very slowly, holding up a hand at every interruption. He would supply the audience for the matinee. Nobody from Beaufort West itself, he promised.

‘So where then?’

‘From Nelspoort, the hospital. I’ll bus them somehow.’

‘Blerrie diseases, No thanks. People’ll think they’ll catch a pestilence, and I’m supposed to be blamed for that? Thanks, but no thanks…’

Mac thought quickly. It was no good explaining the stages of TB or the long periods of non-contagion.

‘You mix with people from Nelspoort every day. I’m talking about the staff, the nurses, the porters, the radiographers. They shop here. What’s the problem?’

‘Yus! Why didn't you say? Blerrie fantastic. Three shows a week is better than two, especially with a captive full house.’

‘Probably three shows every two weeks. Fortnightly?’

‘OK. It’s a long way, Ah can see thet.’

It was downhill after that. Stickle Meier agreed to halve the price of the tickets to Mac (provided a minimum turned up). Mac calculated that the difference would pay for the coach hire. It would be a month before the first show, because the tickets needed printing, and the bar needed stocking. Perfect. A month would be time enough.

The hand-drawn posters in every corridor, advertising the ‘Nelspoort Film Club’, were initially ignored. More of the same, trying to rope the staff into the gym to watch creaking reels and patients needing escorts for the toilet. No thanks. The ‘Beaufort West Film Club’ did better; small knots of nurses gathered to scrutinise the details, and once they realised transport was included and even better, the chance for a drink after, people signed up, some for the reduced rate for six months in advance. It required negotiations over the duty rotas. The matron had doubts about a three-hour journey with their subordinates, but a fillum every fortnight won, and almost all of them booked for their husbands. Stickle knew his onions.

Tom took little interest; beyond being aware of a small excitement and pleased that something was being done for the staff. Mac had not mentioned his involvement at all, nor his ultimate plan to fill the bus with patients once the staff dry runs were over. Fortnightly could become weekly, with alternate categories of audience. In plain clothes, patients would be indistinguishable from staff.

There was a moment of difficulty when Greta proposed that she would like to join. ‘I’d wait for a while’, said Mac ‘See how it develops.’

‘You mean I would not be welcomed?’ asked Greta, giving Mac an opening.

‘Well, the staff may feel more comfortable on an outing without the Super’s wife’

‘I see,’ she said, cast down.

‘Anyway, if there’s a film worth seeing, I’ll take you both. We’ll all go’

......

Tom was seldom invited to the casualty ward, unless there were complications. The urgent runner that banged at his door found him already in a dressing-gown, under a reading light. He bookmarked the latest ‘Lancet’, changed his reading glasses, and dressed, taking care not to wake Greta, already asleep, and joined the runner waiting on the steps. As many of the staff were at the film, he assumed that it was probably an insecure nurse needing reassurance.

‘What’s the problem?’ he asked

‘Some patient wants to talk to you,’

‘Any idea why?’

‘He only came in tonight. The police brought him. Never seen him before.’

The patient was bandaged around his head, and his hands were strapped, with one leg suspended in a sling. It was not until Tom saw the baleful single eye that he recognised him.

‘Good God, Mac! What happened?’

Mac tried to smile but winced with pain.

‘As you can see, I got beaten up, done over as they say. Can you get me out of here?’

‘But why?’ Tom took in the strapped knuckles. Mac had not surrendered entirely.

‘It was the film. They thought I had done it deliberately. I didn’t choose the bloody film, but I made the mistake of introducing it and attributing it to the new liberal Superintendent who was prepared to release staff...you know the sort of thing...and I said we were lucky to kick off with a real humdinger, block-buster, and I hoped they’d enjoy it.’

‘What was the film?’ asked Tom, raising Mac’s eyelids, and taking out a stethoscope.

Mac hesitated and grinned sheepishly. ‘It was ‘The Coronation’. Three hours, and every detail. Fantastic, I tell you. My God, these people needed to see what a queen looks like. So regal, so dignified and only twenty-one. She’s still their Queen, too. They needed to be reminded of that.’

Tom stopped and looked at Mac with as much severity as he could summon.

‘Mac! For God’s sake! Don’t pretend you didn’t know...You can’t take on the political battle single-handed.’

Mac did not attempt to clarify that his battle was more personal than political.

Instead, he limped out on Tom’s innocent shoulder. The fillum club had bitten the dust, which was a shame, but he had waited for a fight for a very long time. Since when was there disgrace in a skirmish for Queen and Country?

He’d never find a better reason.